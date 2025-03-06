Major UK communications company to open its first Harrogate office as part of expansion drive

A new Harrogate office is to be launched by a leading national media firm which has prospered in the world of Westminster.

Multi-award-winning, national communications agency JBP Communications can boast of four decades of expertise in media and public relations, parliamentary affairs and stakeholder engagement to the region, as well as digital and creative services.

Its network of operations already includes London (Westminster),Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham and Warwick.

Now, as part of a move to consolidate its growing operations across Yorkshire and the North, it is opening its first Harrogate office.

Launching JBP Communications' first Harrogate office - Chris Lawrance, JBP Managing Director (Left) and Richard Chew, JBP Senior Counsel (Right).

JBP’s Managing Director Chris Lawrance said: “Harrogate is a bullseye location for us as we expand our footprint across Yorkshire and the North, where we are already working with a growing and diverse range of clients.

“Linking seamlessly to our central office in the heart of Westminster, JBP’s Harrogate base will also offer clients an inside track into our parliamentary and public affairs specialism – an added dimension that few, if any, agencies in the town can offer."

JBP’s Harrogate-based operations will be spearheaded by a team that includes two PR consultants from the town – Richard Chew, whose 30-year career has been dedicated to healthcare communications and crisis management, and Jane Burgess, a specialist in the energy and planning sectors, as well as supporting other B2B clients.

JBP Communication’s industry insight and expertise spans a range of sectors notably the built environment, healthcare, low carbon economy, local and regional government, logistics and transport, the rural economy, trade bodies and telecoms.

Its existing 40-strong team includes PR strategists, former journalists, stakeholder relationship specialists, local government leaders, political advisers and award-winning creatives.

JBP’s Managing Director Chris Lawrance said: “Yorkshire and the North is an increasingly important heartland for us and our new office heralds an exciting start to our 40th anniversary year, as we explore further opportunities to expand at pace through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

The full-service agency’s client portfolio includes Arlington Energy, Barratt Homes, CHEP, E.ON, Independent Networks Cooperative Association, Linde Material Handling, Mazars, National Grid, Palletways Group, Solarsense, WD-40 and Wildanet.