Major sport car event is to return to stunning Newby Hall with Alfa Romeos, Aston Martins, Ferraris

Hundreds of international sports cars are to converge on one of the Harrogate area’s finest historic visitor attractions Newby Hall, Ripon in September when one of the season’s most popular events returns.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autumn Sports Cars in the Park is set to return to Newby Hall and Gardens on Sunday, September 7 having proved a popular draw with car lovers for the last 21 years at what is widely regarded as one of the UK’s finest historic attractions with a heritage of stretching back to the 17th century.

The Autumn Sports Cars in the Park show will bring together exhibits from car clubs and car enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide range of prestigious car marques will be on display in the grounds, including Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and McLaren.

The forthcoming spectacular Autumn Sports Cars in the Park show at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire will feature a wide range of prestigious car marques. (Picture contributed)

There will also be a range of trade stands as well as several market stalls.

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “Sports Cars in the Park comes to Newby twice a year and is always popular with the exhibitors and visitors.

"It is a great family day out where visitors can enjoy a wide range of vintage and new marques in our fantastic North Yorkshire setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Robert Adam houses and is internationally celebrated for boasting one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.

Its 25 acres of beautiful gardens include one of Europe’s largest double herbaceous borders, an enchanted woodland walk and a miniature railway.

A Gold Medal winner at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, Newby Hall was built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren.

It was later adapted by John Carr and, subsequently, Robert Adam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attractions at Newby Hall include the Brandreth Bears and the Dollshouses collections.

Entry to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions is included in the admission price.

Gates at the Autumn Sports Cars in the Park show will open from 10am to 3pm.

Tickets are available at: www.newbyhall.com

It’s also not too late to register to exhibit at the event.

To find out more, go to www.carsinthepark.org.uk