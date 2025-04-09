Major shake-up of Harrogate bin collection times by North Yorkshire Council is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New times are to be introduced across Harrogate for waste collection times in a major efficiency shake-up by North Yorkshire Council.

Householders across the Harrogate district are being advised to look out for a letter about forthcoming changes to waste and recycling collections.

Collections will now take place between Tuesdays and Fridays, which will allow the council to provide a more reliable service and also reduce the need for bank holiday disruptions, providing a more consistent approach to picking up waste and recycling from homes.

As a result, the majority of residents in Harrogate and the surrounding area will receive a letter explaining what their new collection day will be for both rubbish and recycling, starting the week commencing Monday, April 21.

New collection days for both rubbish and recycling in the Harrogate area will start on the week commencing Monday, April 21, 2025. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Coun Greg White, said: "By making collections from Tuesday through to Friday, we can provide a more reliable and consistent service for all residents across North Yorkshire.

"We are now writing to all residents in Harrogate and the surrounding area, advising them of their new collection day, so they’re urged to keep an eye out for any changes they might see."

The letter also provides further details about how to check collection days, what time rubbish or recycling should be presented, and what householders can do if they need any further information.

Coun White said: "Residents are reminded they will need to continue to present their rubbish and recycling at their collection point by 6am until the changes."