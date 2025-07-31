Major rise in number of public chargepoints in Yorkshire for electric car drivers

Harrogate drivers ought to have greater peace of mind after new figures revealed a record number of public electric chargepoints if not quite on their doorstep certainly in their county.

The official data shows that 1,044 public chargepoints have been added to the Yorkshire and the Humber region’s charging network since July 2024.

The improving situation was highlighted by the Government’s Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood who confirmed that there are now 4,141 in Yorkshire and the Humber – a 34% boost compared to July 2024.

The new chargepoint numbers follow a recent Government announcement that drivers will soon enjoy discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars, on top of a £25m boost to help more drivers charge at home and save up to £1,500 a year when switching to electric.

When added to a £4.5 billion investment to make it easier and cheaper to own an EV vehicle, while backing British carmakers to create jobs, the Government argues its Plan for Change is already beating fruit.

Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said: “Just last week we announced record discounts to help make EV ownership a reality for thousands more people, alongside making it easier to charge at home so more drivers can run their EV for as little as 2p a mile.

“The latest chargepoint figures show that, alongside lowering upfront costs, we’re also making fantastic progress towards expanding our charging network across Yorkshire and the Humber, helping put range anxiety firmly in the rear-view mirror.”

The new regional numbers come as national public chargepoint figures hit record levels of more than 82,000 across the UK.

The sustained growth in the charging network in all four corners of the country comes on top of record £1.6 billion spending to tackle potholes and keeping the 5p fuel duty freeze until spring 2026, saving the average motorist between £50 and £60 a year.

The Government is also launching its £650 million Electric Car Grant (ECG) which will offer discounts up to £3,750 at the point of sale for new eligible electric cars priced at or under £37,000.