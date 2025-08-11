Major retailer to stock new beer by family run Harrogate brewery on its shelves

By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:50 BST
A family-run Harrogate brewery is celebrating winning a new deal with a major shop chain for a recently-launched new beer.

Rooster’s Brewing Co has secured a new regional listing with the Co-Op for its flagship Hazy IPA, Hazy Faced Assassin, which is now available in 40 stores across Yorkshire.

The deal follows another coup for the Harrogate brewery earlier in the year with the same beer at 50 Sainsbury’s stores across Yorkshire and the North East.

Hazy-Faced Assassin follows in the footsteps of Rooster’s most successful beer to date, BabyFaced Assassin, a classic 6.1% American-style IPA.

Harrogate's Rooster’s Brewing Co has secured a new regional listing with the Co-Op for Hazy Faced Assassin, which is now available in 40 stores. (Picture contributed)

Although paler in appearance, Hazy-Faced Assassin is, like its namesake, a deceptively drinkable at 5.7% and has already proven to be a hit since its launch in May.

Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Commercial Director, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into developing Hazy-Faced Assassin over the past six months, including the sharp, new direction we’ve taken the branding in, so it’s great to see how well it’s been received since launch.

"We’re delighted the Co-Op has become the latest retailer to list the beer and are confident it’ll go down extremely well with their customers.”

Quickly picked up by both Morrisons and ASDA, the Co-Op becomes the latest retailer to add the beer to its selection of independently brewed beers.

Available in 440ml cans, Hazy-Faced Assassin is brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops, delivering tropical fruit characteristics with notes of mango and peach, balanced by a soft bitterness and smooth body.

The beer is also both vegan friendly and gluten free.

