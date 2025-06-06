Major £83k success for mission to make stunning Nidderdale 'truly accessible' to disabled people
The 'Access for All' initiative, a collaboration between Nidderdale National Landscapes and Harrogate-based disability charity Open Country, aimed to improve accessibility and ensure that more people can experience the beauty of this stunning area.
With an £83,000 budget from DEFRA, the one-year project has achieved:
A strategic mapping of inclusive access opportunities in Nidderdale National Landscape.
Digital access offerings including access video films, and 12 new audio walks.
Twelve practical projects that improved inclusive access, including resurfacing and clearance of paths, the removal of barrier gates and improved accessible picnic tables at key sites.
Training in inclusive countryside access topics.
The purchase of three manual wheelchairs.
Provision of two off road power chairs for visitors to use, which it is hoped will be operating in the area this summer.
A ‘Breakfree’ pack dedicated to accessible walks and trails in the area.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Harrogate-based charity Open Country, is dedicated to enabling people with disabilities to access the countryside and was instrumental in carrying out many of the achievements.
It has approximately 500 active members and more than 150 volunteers engaged in countryside activities.
The new Nidderdale ‘Breakfree’ pack is part of a collection, created by the charity, of accessible trails suitable for walking, riding, or wheeling.
Under Open Country’s expert guidance, and funded by DEFRA, Yorkshire Water has also contributed to accessibility at several of its Nidderdale sites.
Notable enhancements include new path surfacing at Timble Ings, a wheelchair-accessible picnic table at Thruscross Reservoir and new benches at Scar House Reservoir.
David Shaftoe, Chief Officer at Open Country, said: "We are extremely proud of the progress we've made so far in our efforts to make Nidderdale more accessible."
Iain Mann, Nidderdale National Landscape Manager, said: “It’s been fantastic to team up with Open Country to make real changes that will make a big difference to people’s experiences.”
For a ‘Breakfree’ pack, visit: www.opencountry.org.uk
Email: [email protected] or call: 01423 507227.