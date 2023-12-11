Major property in Harrogate is scene of evacuation reports after gas leak fears
Fire crews have been called out to fears over a potential gas leak at a prominent property in Harrogate today.
There are reports a business in Pannal was evacuated earlier today due to a possible gas leak.
Fire crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene this afternoon and it’s believed that an underground tank containing calor gas has been punctured.
Northern gas networks have now arrived on scene.