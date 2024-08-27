Major outdoor event to return to Stray in Harrogate for first time in six years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Harrogate event is coming back to the Stray this week for the first time in six years when it stopped amid the challenging times of the Covid pandemic.

The return of the fair on the Stray is set to feature many rides that have never been seen in Harrogate with a spectacular 40m ride open for the first time in the town.

Albert Evans, Head of World of Fun, praised North Yorkshire Council’s support for the return of the major event.

“We are so excited to bring a fair back to North Yorkshire Council who have given us this opportunity to return,” said Mr Evans.

World of Fun will bring thrilling rides, family rides, and kid’s attractions to Harrogate for four days from Thursday, August 29 until Sunday, September 1. (Picture contributed)

"We wanted to bring a special fair with some new attractions and spectacular rides never seen in Harrogate before and we believe we have done just that with something for everyone this year including lots of kids rides.”

World of Fun will feature thrilling rides, family rides, and kid’s attractions for four days from Thursday, August 29 until Sunday, September 1 opening every day.

The biggest-ever set of rides to be seen on the Stray at Oatlands Drive will include the chance to:

Enjoy Sky Swing which soars 30 metres skywards offering long range views across the town.

The suspended outward swinging Fusion.

Spin 360 degrees on the Vertigo, a spectacular 40m ride open for the first time in the town. The fun fair will also see the popular Atmosphere Creator Waltzer a major feature at many fairs before the fairs stopped coming to the Stray before the Coronavirus pandemic as well as lots of family rides and children’s attractions such as the Dodgems, Twister, and a huge family Roller Coaster.

As well as thrilling rides, family rides, and kid’s attractions, there will also be food and games.

Entry is free and the fair is open daily from 1pm, closing at 9.30pm except Sunday when the fair will close at 7pm.