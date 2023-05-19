Major Harrogate town centre road is to be hit by temporary road closure
One of Harrogate’s major town centre roads is to be closed temporarily next month.
The road works will take place overnight at the weekend in early June on Station Parade from the junction at Cheltenham Parade at Harrogate Bus Station.
The temporary closure is listed on North Yorkshire Council’s website at:
https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-road-closures-and-diversions
Running from 9pm on Saturday, June 3 to 6am on Sunday, June 4, the road works will be carried out on behalf by MBNL, which provides mobile infrastructure services to EE and Three serving tens of millions of customers UK-wide.