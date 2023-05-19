Major Harrogate town centre road is to be hit by temporary road closure

The road works will take place overnight at the weekend in early June on Station Parade from the junction at Cheltenham Parade at Harrogate Bus Station.

Running from 9pm on Saturday, June 3 to 6am on Sunday, June 4, the road works will be carried out on behalf by MBNL, which provides mobile infrastructure services to EE and Three serving tens of millions of customers UK-wide.