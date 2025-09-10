Major Harrogate project unveiled to build new 'eco-hotel' with luxury London brand

A Harrogate-based boutique property developers has received a £3.6m loan to develop a new state-of-the-art apartment hotel in the centre of town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-million pound loan from OakNorth will support the development by Countrylarge of a new 17-key, 25-bedroomed aparthotel, operated by Beyond Aparthotels.

Set to be located directly opposite Victoria Shopping Centre, this major investment in the heart of Harrogate reflects the continued growth of the UK’s serviced apartment and aparthotel sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headquartered in Harrogate, Countrylarge will be working on the project with London-based Beyond Aparthotels, the UK’s first carbon-neutral serviced apartment brand.

Coming to Harrogate - A new apartment hotel is planned by London-based Beyond Aparthotels, the UK’s first carbon-neutral serviced apartment brand. (Picture contributed)

Managing Director Timothy Smith, who founded Countrylarge in 2007, said: “This scheme represents a unique opportunity to deliver something new to Harrogate, a premium aparthotel in a town with high visitor demand but limited modern accommodation.

"The location is outstanding, and the support from the OakNorth team has been fantastic.

"Their understanding of the regional market and appetite to back entrepreneurial developers like us made them an ideal funding partner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Countrylarge specialises in residential, student hospitality and mixed-use schemes across Yorkshire and the North of England and has delivered more than £250m of exceptional quality developments to date.

Beyond Aparthotels specialises in sustainable apartments boasting best toxic-free materials, state of the art appliances and solar powered energy.

Once complete, the new aparthotel in Harrogate will offer eco-conscious accommodation with high-quality, flexible stays for leisure and business travellers.

James Fry, the founder of Beyond Aparthotels which launched its first aparthotel business in Fitzrovia, London in 2021, said: “We are delighted to be operating this prime location site that is being re-purposed to provide generously sized rooms that range from studios to three-bedroom units."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OakNorth Bank is a British bank founded in 2015 providing finance for scaling businesses to drive economic impact.

James Espley, Senior Director of Property Finance at OakNorth, said: “We’re delighted to support this high-quality regional developer on a prime asset in Harrogate’s vibrant town centre.

"Under Tim’s leadership, Countrylarge has gained a hugely impressive track record.

"Coupled with the sector’s strong growth potential moving forward, that gave us strong conviction in the scheme’s potential.”