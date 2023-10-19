Major Harrogate event to show support for one of the town's most popular figures who suffered a life-changing stroke
Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is to dedicate its second annual Soccer Aid event to pay for equipment to support close colleague friend David Simister, who suffered the life-changing medical episode in March this year.
The event will take place on Wednesday, November 1 at Rossett Sports Centre, where six nine-a-side teams from the business sector will play a series of matches to win the coveted trophy.
A former journalist at the Harrogate Advertiser and the Yorkshire Post, family man David Simister became a well-known and popular figure in Harrogate after roles as a local councillor, Harrogate Hospital Radio presenter,, founder of communications firm Different PR, and chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.
Six months after the original trauma he is still battling the serious after-effects with good grace and typical humour.
Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are really pleased to be hosting Harrogate Soccer Aid for a second year running, especially for such a great cause that resonates with many people in the town who know David.
"We know he would absolutely love being part of the action.”
Last year’s Soccer Aid was in aid of Harrogate Borough Council initiative Harrogate Street Aid and was part of a week-long campaign to boost awareness of the scheme.
This year’s event will take place from 5pm at Rossett Sports Centre, followed by a trophy reception at Cold Bath Brewing Club House for those involved in the event
Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: "As well as supporting David, Soccer Aid is a great opportunity for businesses to get together in a non-traditional networking sort of way and blow off some steam with some friendly competitiveness.
"Interest this year is already high.”
Members of the public are encouraged to support the event and the players.
If you are a town centre business and would like to take part, please email [email protected].
To donate to equipment for David Simister, visit Crowdfunding at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harrogatesocceraid