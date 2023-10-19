Major Harrogate event to show support for one of the town's most popular figures who suffered a life-changing stroke

The Harrogate business world is come together to fundraise for a much-loved figure in the town’s public life who suffered a major stroke earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is to dedicate its second annual Soccer Aid event to pay for equipment to support close colleague friend David Simister, who suffered the life-changing medical episode in March this year.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 1 at Rossett Sports Centre, where six nine-a-side teams from the business sector will play a series of matches to win the coveted trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former journalist at the Harrogate Advertiser and the Yorkshire Post, family man David Simister became a well-known and popular figure in Harrogate after roles as a local councillor, Harrogate Hospital Radio presenter,, founder of communications firm Different PR, and chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Suffered a major stroke - A fundraising event is to be held in support of David Simister, the former Harrogate Advertiser and Yorkshire Post journalist who is a well-known and popular figure in Harrogate after spending decades in a wide variety of roles in the town's public life. (Picture contributed)

Six months after the original trauma he is still battling the serious after-effects with good grace and typical humour.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are really pleased to be hosting Harrogate Soccer Aid for a second year running, especially for such a great cause that resonates with many people in the town who know David.

"We know he would absolutely love being part of the action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Soccer Aid was in aid of Harrogate Borough Council initiative Harrogate Street Aid and was part of a week-long campaign to boost awareness of the scheme.

Some of the participants set to take part in this year's second Harrogate Soccer Aid event, which Harrogate BID is running to raise funds for its colleague David Simister. (Picture contributed)

This year’s event will take place from 5pm at Rossett Sports Centre, followed by a trophy reception at Cold Bath Brewing Club House for those involved in the event

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: "As well as supporting David, Soccer Aid is a great opportunity for businesses to get together in a non-traditional networking sort of way and blow off some steam with some friendly competitiveness.

"Interest this year is already high.”

Members of the public are encouraged to support the event and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a town centre business and would like to take part, please email [email protected].