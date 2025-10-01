Major Harrogate business impacted by disruption to water supplies

Staff have been sent home temporarily at the headquarters of a major Harrogate business after water problems.

There are reports that what is believed to be a burst water mains near where Hookstone Chase meets Forest Moor Road and Forest Lane has not only caused some small flooding but also had an impact on water supplies at Taylors of Harrogate nearby at Plumpton Park.

The famous tea and coffee firm has been forced to sent home until water supplies at the business return to normal.

Yorkshire Water reported that water was coming back to properties in the Hookstone from about midday and that repairs will be completed as soon as possible, though it can take time for the main to recharge.

Bettys and Taylors' Plumpton Park operation in Harrogate not only houses its coffee and tea production line but Bettys bakery and craft team, Bettys Cookery School and the company headquarters.

Last year saw a brief emergency at the plant near Starbeck when staff had to be evacuated to allow North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to extinguish a minor blaze.

Taylors of Harrogate is famous for the UK’s leading tea brand, Yorkshire Tea.

