Major disruption expected on Harrogate roads for months as work begins on major upgrade to town's power supplies

Harrogate residents will face months of new roadworks as part of a multi-million pound investment in the town’s power supply but Northern Powergrid says it is keen to keep disruption to minimum.

The launch of expensive network upgrades follows the electricity distribution giant’s assessment that demand for electricity will more than double in the next 20 years.

The major project will see Northern Powergrid engineers carrying out an essential programme of work, expected to last until 2025, to future proof the network and support the Harrogate area achieve its transition to net zero.

Senior Project Manager, Steve Crawford said the work was crucial to avoiding unplanned power cuts in Harrogate in future.

Northern Powergrid engineers working in the street - A major upheaval to Harrogate roads system is on the way as power supplies are upgraded. (Picture contributed)

He admitted the likely prolonged impact on traffic in parts of the town in the months ahead but said the work would be done as efficiently and quickly as possible.

"This is a major undertaking, but we’re coming to Harrogate over a longer period to ensure all the work can be done in one go,” said Mr Crawford.

"Our work will involve some temporary road closures and traffic management but we’ll be keeping local people informed every step of the way.

"It’s an efficient approach, carefully designed with our stakeholders, local business leaders and North Yorkshire Council to minimise disruption and enable us to complete these essential upgrades safely, and as quickly as possible.”

Mr Crawford added: “Once complete, the upgraded network will have the capacity that's needed to support future demand, the electrification of public transport and enable more of our customers to make the switch to low carbon technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles.”

Northern Powergrid is responsible for the electricity network that delivers power to more than 8 million people, across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.