Major Channel 4 TV series to focus on historic shop in Masham as amazing restoration comes to life

A historic shop in Masham is the star of a new high-quality Channel 4 reality TV show watched by the nation.

Called Our Yorkshire Shop, the premise of the new documentary series is a simple question: “Can Masham, a small town in the Yorkshire Dales, breathe life back into its high street by restoring a derelict grocer's shop with an elegant café and bakery?”

People in the traditional market town have been working hard to transform 15 Silver Street into a community space for the future since it was bought as a community organisation in 2023.

The high-profile new TV series will give a boost to the volunteers’ efforts to celebrate Masham's past in a way that works in the present day.

Channel 4 commissioner Emily Shields said the aim of the show was to give a true platform to local people.

"This show is made totally in North Yorkshire,” she said, “and it's made by people from Yorkshire.”

The new series follows the community’s ambitious, ongoing restoration of Peacock & Verity, a 300-year-old building in the heart of Masham.

Once a thriving grocer, baker and tearoom, the site is being lovingly brought back to life by a group of dedicated local volunteers.

Their aim is to restore its Victorian charm while creating a modern space that includes a working 1850s grocery, a 1910s tearoom, community-led housing units, a post office and a heritage craft centre.

Filmed over recent months, the programme also serves to showcase Masham’s rich history, vibrant community spirit and some familiar local faces, including Ian, Elsie and Rolo, who play key roles in the project.

The documentary series also features local producers and artisans like Laceys Cheese and The Yorkshire Soap Company, celebrating Yorkshire small businesses at their best.

A spokesperson for tourism group Visit Masham, said: “With daring renovations, historical discoveries and Yorkshire wit, Our Yorkshire Shop promises to be a must-watch for locals and visitors alike.”

The screening of the first episode saw a special live screening in Masham Town Hall watched by the town itself.

Our Yorkshire Shop, Channel 4, Sundays at 8pm.