Major changes to Harrogate's BID board revealed as team step up efforts to support businesses

Harrogate BID has announced the appointment of a new Chair as the organisation devoted to boosting the town’s businesses moves into a new year in its second term.

Following the departure of Sara Ferguson at the end of 2024 after a number of years of commitment to the BID, the team is delighted to reveal that Simon Midgley, owner of Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Oxford Street, has taken on the role of Chair for 2025.

Lyndsay Snodgrass, of Verity Frearson in Harrogate, will remain in the Vice Chair role for the coming year.

Lyndsay stepped up to fill the position in early 2024 and was voted to remain in place by Directors following a successful year.

New Harrogate BID Chair, Simon Midgley, with Vice Chair Lyndsay Snodgrass at the BID’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week. (Picture contributed)

Simon, who joined the BID as a director at the start of 2024, said: "It’s a huge privilege to take on the role of Chair at Harrogate BID.

"After joining the Board as a Director in January last year, I've had the opportunity to see the team grow from strength to strength as we move further into our second term and continue to make a positive difference.

“Teamwork and collaboration are central to my business ethic and are the inspiration behind the name Starling.

"Starlings are known for spectacular community murmurations.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside my fellow board members, the BID team and all the fantastic businesses across town as we move ahead as an ambitious team with a common goal.

"I'd like to thank Sara Ferguson for her commitment and dedication to the BID in both Chair and Director roles and wish her the best for the future.

"We've got so much planned for the upcoming year with both new and returning events, services and campaigns as we look to build on the success we have made so far.”

Other changes in the BID board have seen Stacey Geeney and Terina Daly of Piglet in Bed on James Street step up into Director roles, along with Katie Summersall of the Turkish Baths.

Harrogate BID would like to thank the directors who stepped down at the end of 2024.