Major changes revealed for Harrogate Station Gateway plans as council aims to improve town centre

A new version of plans has been revealed in the long-running saga of the controversial £11 million Harrogate Gateway project including major changes.

The latest set of revisions to the Station Gateway plan for Harrogate town centre, which at one point were threatened with a judicial review by angry businesses, have been shared with the public as the scheme takes a key step forward.

The £11 million scheme, under the government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF), aims to boost access to Harrogate’s rail and bus stations and deliver improvements to nearby public spaces.

It is part of a £44.6 million investment in North Yorkshire, which will also see a series of improvements in Selby and Skipton.

A new cycle lane in Harrogate town centre is part of the latest set of revisions to the Gateway plans, which at one point were threatened with a judicial review by angry businesses. (Picture contributed)

As part of the statutory process, North Yorkshire Council is formally consulting on the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) required for the scheme on Station Parade.

The council has also published new visuals to represent the revised scheme, which was agreed by the council’s executive in November last year.

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said: "We have listened to public views and worked extensively on a cross-party basis with local councillors to revise the Gateway plan.

“The original scheme has been reviewed following this feedback, with Station Parade remaining open to two lanes of traffic and with no pedestrianisation of James Street.

Gateway project update - The north facing aspect of Station Parade in Harrogate as part of a revised £11 million scheme, under the government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF). (Picture contributed)

“It represents a proposal that is deliverable and with significant benefits for all transport users: motorists, cyclists, public transport passengers and pedestrians.”

He added: “The scheme hopes to deliver high-quality public realm improvements to transform this key area of the town centre.

"It would see One Arch and Station Square transformed with new paving, trees, planting and lighting.

“We plan to introduce improvements for pedestrians, a short southbound cycle lane on Station Parade and a new bus lane to allow easier and quicker access to the station.

The Harrogate Gateway scheme maintains taxi ranks in Station Parade, prioritises disabled parking and makes key improvements for pedestrians so access to the stations is easier and more direct. (Picture contributed)

“Meanwhile, we will use innovative technology to improve the flow of traffic in this congested corridor.

"It means that the many crossings and traffic lights will be improved and coordinated.”

There will be additional cycle parking, including covered parking close to the bus and railway stations, greater use of high-quality materials, such as Yorkshire stone paving, and feature lighting to make the town centre more appealing in the evening.

The scheme maintains taxi ranks in Station Parade, prioritises disabled parking and makes key improvements for pedestrians so access to the stations is easier and more direct.

The advertisement of the TRO is one the final stages before work on the multi-million-pound investment scheme can begin this autumn.

Following the completion of the TRO process, the scheme will need formal sign off from the Department for Transport (DfT) and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA)

Once work has started, it is anticipated to be completed by the spring of 2026.

The construction will be planned to keep disruption to a minimum, hence the longer timeframe for completion.

Details of the TRO can be found online at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/traffic-regulation-orders

Paper copies are available at Harrogate Civic Centre and Harrogate Library.

TCF is a major programme of transport infrastructure investment covering Leeds City Region, including Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

