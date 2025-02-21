Major changes at popular institution of Harrogate's cafe world set to be launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the challenges of the Covid era a legendary name in Harrogate’s cafe and restaurant world – with one of the most experienced teams – is to introduce major updates to its menu and opening times.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last 27 years Sasso Restaurant and its 'little sister' Caffe Marconi have built a loyal customer base for their authentic Italian feel and favours on Princes Square in Harrogate.

Independently-run, there have been challenges galore in the last five year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now both of these popular Harrogate institutions, which first opened their doors in1998, are to introduce a series of new developments, menu changes and opening times.

Success on a plate - Harrogate's Caffe Marconi will be introducing an expanded menu featuring calzones and pizzas plus a new burger and authentic Italian ice cream. (Picture contributed)

These will include the following:

From March 1, Caffe Marconi will be augmenting its classic Italian paninis with a new burger, authentic Italian ice cream, and an expanded menu featuring calzones and pizzas.

It will also be open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays until 9pm.

There are also plans to make the experience even more special for families by adding a candy floss machine to offer free cotton candy to all children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flashback to a popular Harrogate restaurant's early days - "Thanks to the incredible support of the community since 1998, Sasso remains dedicated to tradition." (Picture contributed)

At Sasso, the menu will be updated for spring with exciting new dishes.

It will be introducing a tapas menu, which will be perfect for Sasso's renowned outdoor seating area.

There will be monthly wine tasting, which has become one of Harrogate’s most popular events.

The changes at Sasso Restaurant and Caffe Marconi are a reflection not only of good business practice but, also, this independent’s long commitment to tradition and a passion for the values of Italian food and drink history.

And it all relies on a strong team of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Vignarolo, the General Manager of Sasso and Caffè Marconi, said: "At Sasso, since the departure of our dear friend Stefano, we have continued to uphold the same love and passion for authentic Bolognese cuisine.

"Thanks to the incredible support of the community since 1998, Sasso remains dedicated to tradition."

"We’re still going strong and we are the same dedicated team.

"I’ve been here for more than years, Domenico for 20, and Deborah for five, along with the same kitchen staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This consistency reflects our commitment and respect for Stefano’s recipes and legacy.

"In our kitchen we still have Basha, who has been with us from the very beginning; Chris, who has returned to carry on the master recipes and provide guests with the best experience; and our newest team member, Joe, whose passion for food shines through."

Sasso Restaurant is located at 8-10 Princes Square.

Caffe Marconi is located at 2 Princes Square, Harrogate.