Major anniversary for award-winning Harrogate dementia day care group that was launched by two friends ten years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Harrogate dementia day care group, which began when two friends decided to launch the sort of support they wanted to see happen, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Rainbow Care Group was launched in June 2014 by friends Natalie Hartley and Megan Bradbury who set out to “change the way dementia care is delivered” in the UK.

Individually tailored, activity focussed, a decade of hard work later it now boasts 13 groups across the north, midlands and south - and it's still expanding.

In fact, it's just about to open another club in Ilkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friendly and welcoming, individually tailored and activity focussed, Rainbow Care Group now boasts 13 groups across the north, midlands and south, including Harrogate, pictured, and Knaresborough. (Picture Gerard Binks)

This Saturday, July 27 will see a celebratory Ball at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate to mark the success of a group now regarded as vital to the community and an important safe place for those who are living with dementia.

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, The Rainbow Care Group has been offering a free month of care to those in need.

The aim is to reach a wider audience that will help it assist more people.

Dementia mainly affects people over 65 and the likelihood of developing the condition increases significantly with age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 850,000 people are living with dementia across the United Kingdom and by 2040, the number of people with the condition is expected to double.

Rainbow Care provides dementia day care clubs in the local community, offering a full day of person-centred activities and an opportunity for respite for carers.

In Harrogate, the group is based is at 100A Knaresborough Road from Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm, offering bespoke care to people living with dementia, and provides their carers with some well-deserved time to themselves.

The Rainbow Care centre includes country home style kitchen, a tap room, a Blackpool Tower style dance floor and a home-away-from-home lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Knaresborough, it is located at Mercury Court on Manse Lane.

In May this year, it launched a new club at Follifoot Riding School.