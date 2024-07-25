Major anniversary for award-winning Harrogate dementia day care group that was launched by two friends ten years ago
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rainbow Care Group was launched in June 2014 by friends Natalie Hartley and Megan Bradbury who set out to “change the way dementia care is delivered” in the UK.
Individually tailored, activity focussed, a decade of hard work later it now boasts 13 groups across the north, midlands and south - and it's still expanding.
In fact, it's just about to open another club in Ilkley.
This Saturday, July 27 will see a celebratory Ball at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate to mark the success of a group now regarded as vital to the community and an important safe place for those who are living with dementia.
As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, The Rainbow Care Group has been offering a free month of care to those in need.
The aim is to reach a wider audience that will help it assist more people.
Dementia mainly affects people over 65 and the likelihood of developing the condition increases significantly with age.
An estimated 850,000 people are living with dementia across the United Kingdom and by 2040, the number of people with the condition is expected to double.
Rainbow Care provides dementia day care clubs in the local community, offering a full day of person-centred activities and an opportunity for respite for carers.
In Harrogate, the group is based is at 100A Knaresborough Road from Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm, offering bespoke care to people living with dementia, and provides their carers with some well-deserved time to themselves.
The Rainbow Care centre includes country home style kitchen, a tap room, a Blackpool Tower style dance floor and a home-away-from-home lounge.
In Knaresborough, it is located at Mercury Court on Manse Lane.
In May this year, it launched a new club at Follifoot Riding School.
The Rainbow Care Group was founded in 2019 and comprises Rainbow Homecare and Rainbow Daycare, previously known to many as Over The Rainbow Care.
Information: https://therainbowcaregroup.com/