Maisie Adams pays tribute to St Margarets Homecare team during Harrogate Theatre performance

By Ross Kneller
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Last Friday, the renowned comedian Maisie Adams delivered an fantastic performance at the Harrogate Theatre. Amidst the laughter and applause, a touching moment stood out when Maisie recognised some familiar faces in the audience—members of the St Margarets Homecare team.

With heartfelt gratitude, Maisie took a pause from her act to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers who have been providing exceptional care to her beloved grandmother. "These amazing people from St. Margaret's Homecare look after my grandma with such dedication and compassion," Maisie said, her voice filled with emotion. "I can never thank you enough for all that you do."

The audience responded with resounding applause, acknowledging the incredible work of the St Margarets team. For the caregivers in attendance, it was a moment of pride and validation, highlighting the significant impact their dedication has on the lives of the families they serve.

This heartfelt recognition underscores the important role of homecare providers and the profound difference they make in the lives of their clients. After the perfromance the St Margarets Homecare team met Maisie back stage.

