Lucky to be alive stroke survivor to arrive in Harrogate on truly epic charity walk

A Yorkshire stroke survivor who is lucky to be alive is scheduled to stop off in Harrogate today during an epic charity fundraiser walking the entire length of the UK.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

Stephen Ellis, whose life was saved at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after a stroke, had a dream while recovering in a hospital bed that he had walked from John O’Groats to Lands End.

Now he is doing just that on an epic 1,158-mile UK Stroke Survivor Fundraiser.

So far Stephen has walked from John O’Groats, onto Isle of Lewis, Harris & the Isle of Skye, then down across the border and into the north of England, then Yorkshire.

Arriving in Harrogate today - Epic charity walker Stephen Ellis, whose life was saved at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after a stroke,Arriving in Harrogate today - Epic charity walker Stephen Ellis, whose life was saved at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after a stroke,
Not the conventional route, in other words.

Mr Ellis is raising funds for Calderdale Royal Hospital and, also, for the local Calderdale Stroke group which he attends each month in Halifax.

Today, Tuesday, June 27, he is expected to be travelling through the Harrogate and Ripon area.

If you would like to contribute to his charity fundraising, visit Stephen's Facebook page and Instagram.

Reason to live - Yorkshire man Stephen Ellis had a dream while recovering in a hospital bed after a stroke that he had walked from John O’Groats to Lands End. Now he is doing just that.Reason to live - Yorkshire man Stephen Ellis had a dream while recovering in a hospital bed after a stroke that he had walked from John O’Groats to Lands End. Now he is doing just that.
Facebook (Stephen Ellis)

Instagram @ukstrokesurvivor

Donate on GOFUNDME.COM

https://www.gofundme.com/f/uk-stroke-survivors-fundraiser-jogle?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Show your support for Stephen Ellis:

#themanwiththegreenflag

What is a stroke:

A stroke, also known as transient ischemic attack or cerebrovascular accident, happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked.

This prevents the brain from getting oxygen and nutrients from the blood.

Without oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to die within minutes.

Sudden bleeding in the brain can also cause a stroke if it damages brain cells.

