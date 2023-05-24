After an absence of 25 years, the competition has been a smash hit and surprised everyone involved with organisers admitting they had no idea how popular it would be.

Four cows, named for the occasion as ‘Storm Pooper’, ‘Harry Plopper’, ‘Poo Patrol’ and ‘Daisy Dung’, were let out at 2pm on Monday, to roam around a fenced off piece of land.

Tickets had been sold in advance, with each £1 buying a square of land, and the prize would be claimed by the person holding the ticket corresponding to the square the first cow pat landed on.

Hundreds waited to see if they could win the generous £2000 prize.

After nearly an hour’s wait, it was ‘Storm Pooper’ who produced the goods, and local resident Kathryn Driver who took the top prize.

Miss Driver wasn’t able to watch the competition, as she was recovering from a recent bout of Covid at home, and was ‘in shock’ when Hayley Jackson, Community Office Manager, phoned her to let her know the good news.

Miss Driver said: “I can’t believe it! It’s amazing.

“My mum got the ticket for me, so I’m going to use the money to take my mum away.”

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of Masham Community Office’s building, The Old

Police Station, which has been at the heart of Masham community for 22 years.

The Community Office has the opportunity to buy the building and retain a vital community hub.

They have now raised £190,000 of the £215,000 goal required to reach their target.

Hayley Jackson, Community Office Manager, said: “The fundraising process has brought people together in such an amazing way, it’s been lovely to see.

“People have pride in the Community Office’s central role in Masham.

“People know just how much it’s at the heart of our town.

“It’s really important to them that we retain it for the future.

“Who would have thought cow pats would bring people together like this.”

