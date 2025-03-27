Lovely new cafe launches in Harrogate where strangers are invited to talk to each other

A new kind of cafe has been launched in Harrogate – with the specific aim of making people feel less lonely.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chatty Cafe is to be hosted by Saints Coffee at 43 St Winifred's Avenue with the support of its owner Katrina Rickert.

The brainchild of Colleen Gruenwald, it’s the first venue of its kind in Harrogate to become part of the national Chatty Café Scheme, a leading non-profit organisation tackling loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go to the Saints Café most Saturdays after doing Parkrun and, after watching how Kat appreciate her clientele, I saw that she clearly loves supporting others,” said Colleen Gruenwald, who is Director of Alana Care Solutions, a Harrogate firm which provides a safe space to connect for business owners in the healthcare sector.

Tackling loneliness - Colleen Gruenwald of Alana Care Solutions and Katrina Rickert, owner of Saints Coffee cafe, at the launch of Harrogate's Chatty Café. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“I approached her to ask if she would be willing to host a chatty coffee within her premises and she leapt at the chance.”

“Chatty Cafe isn’t just for people who may feel a bit lonely or isolated,”

"It’s for anyone who wants to come along and even just have a glass of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don’t have to have a hot drink or buy something, they can come along and join in."

Chatty Cafes started in 2017 to promote the marking of certain tables in cafes as tables at which talking to strangers is explicitly welcome.

The Harrogate initiative will see a ‘chatter and natter’ table set up within Saints Coffee each Wednesday between 2pm and 3.30pm, hosted by a volunteer to facilitate conversation.