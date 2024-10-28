Lovely independent bookshop in the heart of Harrogate district wins new UK accolade

One of the best-loved book shops in the Dales which was launched in March has won another slice of UK recognition.

The independently-owned Paper People Books has already become a firm favourite with children and families since owner Kerry Thorpe first opened its doors earlier in the year.

Not only does it combine a great selection of books with activities tailored to children, it also hosts special events on a regular basis with renowned writers arriving in person to its location on the High Street of this historic Dales town in the Harrogate district.

Now it has become one of four new bookshops in North Yorkshire to be featured in the new edition of Bookshop Tours of Britain.

Currently in its fourth edition, Bookshop Tours of Britain is the ultimate slow-travel guide for book-lovers and is written by Louise Boland.

Published on October 31 by Fairlight Books, the book takes readers on a journey from the Jurassic Coast of South-West England, over the mountains of Wales, through England’s industrial heartland,up to the Scottish Highlands and back via Yorkshire, the Norfolk Broads, central London, the South Downs and Hardy’s Wessex.

Based on Louise’s own tour and extensive bookshop knowledge, the book includes more than 60 new bookshops and tours for readers to explore.

The new bookshops include:

The Wonky Tree Bookshop in Leyburn.

Paper People Books in Pateley Bridge.

The Book Circle in Selby.

Criminally Good Books in York.

Paper People Books owner Kerry Thorpe said: "We are proud to offer a unique shopping experience with a vast collection of books, as well as games, gifts, and quirky goodies.

"We believe that reading is a lifestyle and we are here to help you find your next great read while providing a fun and welcoming atmosphere for the whole family."

Paper People Books has a family Halloween Party coming up.

Taking place on Friday, October 25 from 4.30pm to 6pm, the special guest will be author Jane Clack.

Ticket holders will receive a signed book, decorate a spooky with hat and there will also be a spooky treasure hunt.