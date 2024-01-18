Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as Harrogate BID launch a brand new competition featuring a wonderful prize with a romantic getaway for two.

The Harrogate BID team are pleased to reveal the details for ‘Love is in the Air’ – a new competition which could see you and ‘the one’ stay in a top hotel after an exciting helicopter ride over North Yorkshire.

The themed prize package will see two lucky lovebirds win a two-night stay at the Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa, a helicopter ride with Helijet Aviation, entry to the Turkish Baths, a Slingsby Gin experience, along with a bottle of gin, and a £100 Harrogate Gift Card.

Matthew Chapman, Manager at Harrogate BID, said: “Since the Harrogate Gift Card’s inception, we at the BID, along with support from gift card customers, have locked in over £140,000 for the local economy.

Harrogate BID has launched an incredible romantic getaway competition which includes plenty of prizes

“During 2023, we aimed to target and promote key times of the year, which saw sales increase by 16 per cent.

"Whether it be Christmas, Valentine’s or an end of term teacher treat, the choices within our great town are endless.

“I would like to thank all the partners that are supporting ‘Love is in the Air’ and look forward to another successful campaign.”

To enter the competition, all you have to do is purchase a Harrogate Gift Card of any value between now and February 14.

The winner will be selected at random on this date and contacted by the Harrogate BID team by email or telephone.