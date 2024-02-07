Love is in the air: Leeds named the most prepared region for Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen to show their affection, findings from greetings card retailer, Scribbler, and photography experts, Fujifilm, have found the majority of Leeds couples (65%) purchased a Valentine’s Day card in January and February using a Scribbler kiosk – nearly a month ahead of 14th February.

The data has been revealed by greetings cards retailer, Scribbler, using its instant greeting card kiosks, which can be found across the country in various locations, including petrol stations, hospitals, photo retailers and Scribbler stores. Designed using Fujifilm printing technology, the self-service kiosks allow customers to purchase and print trending and topical greeting cards in under 60 seconds from over 4,000 designs.

In Leeds, two kiosks are available for use in the city, including at Scribbler Commercial Street and Leeds General Hospital. The kiosks’ Valentine’s Day category offers over 330 designs to choose from, making it easy to find the perfect card – even after the day has passed. From The Traitors, Taylor Swift and Star Wars to quintessential British humour, customers can select from the latest cultural moments or trends, no matter how close it is to the big day.

Leeds named most prepared region this Valentine's Day

The greetings card retailer has revealed the most – and least – prepared regions, with Leeds taking the top spot.

The full list from best to worst region, according to Scribbler’s research:

Leeds London Edinburgh Nottingham Cardiff Manchester

Commenting on the findings, John Procter, CEO of Scribbler said: “February is certainly the month of love in Leeds, with loved-up couples in the city proving they’re the most organised with their Valentine’s Day card purchases.

“Using the Scribbler kiosks in Leeds General Hospital and on Commercial Street, local couples can choose from 330 Valentine’s Day card designs to ensure that their loved ones receive a heart-warming, personalised card for when the day arrives. Keep up the good work, Leeds locals!”

Theo Georghiades, general manager at Fujifilm UK, said: “Utilising the latest in Fujifilm printing technology, Leeds customers have been able to take their time choosing the perfect card design and adding a personal message for their partner. Although we don’t know how they kept it a secret for so long, it’s great to see residents making the most of the wide variety available.

“Regardless of the occasion, locals can personalise and print the perfect card from their nearest Scribbler kiosk – no matter how prepared they are!”

The revolutionary instant greeting card kiosk was launched in the summer of 2022. Following the partnership’s success, Scribbler and Fujifilm have continued to expand with more kiosks installed across the UK. Using Fujifilm printing technology, customers can access thousands of Scribbler designs on the compact device. Many categories and genres are available, even cards 'from the pet'.