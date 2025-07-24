'Lost' Harrogate musician's emotional moment at prestigious London event to celebrate real Magna Carta
Now aged 83, Harrogate-born Chris Simpson had travelled in person by invitation to Piccadilly for the pre-launch day of Magna Carta 1225.
Held at Burlington House, home of the Royal Academy of Arts, the organisers had invited the founder of prog-folk-rock band Magna Carta to take part in the exhibition to mark the 800th anniversary of the real Magna Carta.
The magnificent display organised by the Society of Antiquaries, which was founded in 1707, featured artefacts going back to the 13th century – plus the vinyl cover of Magna Carta’s remarkable 1970s album Seasons and the CVD cover of rapper Jay Z’s 2015 album Magna Carta
In her introductory speech to the great and good, Natasha McEnroe, General Secretary of the Society of Antiquaries, made a special mention of Chris Simpson and his sometimes overlooked band who recorded for Vertigo Records in the 1970s and enjoyed success across the globe while slipping from sight in the UK.
The rare moment in the limelight in London for one of Harrogate’s greatest-ever songwriters followed an emotional sold out event in his hometown full of laughter and tears and fascinating stories about encounters with David Bowie and Elton John.
A Tribute to Chris Simpson and Magna Carta was organised by Vinyl Sessions and Charm and hosted by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine and the event’s originator, Graham Chalmers.
As well as a Q&A with a visibly moved Chris Simpson and a playback of Magna Carta’s Seasons album in front of a packed audience including former band members including Tom Hoy and Wendy Ross, there was a surprise guest.
Harrogate Mayor Councillor Chris Aldred not only paid tribute to the achievements of Chris Simpson after leaving Harrogate in 1960, intending to be a priest before becoming a rock star, but also presented Chris with a Gold Disc for sales of the Seasons album.
Co-organiser Graham Chalmers is looking for a publisher for the first-ever biography of Chris Simpson.