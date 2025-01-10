Lord Sugar invests in new fitness studio by Harrogate winner of BBC's The Apprentice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Harrogate winner of BBC’s The Apprentice who bravely started her business in the first year of lockdown is to launch a new fitness studio - with Lord Sugar's investment.

Rachel Woolford, the 2024 winner of hit BBC TV reality show The Apprentice, has revealed plans to launch her first joint initiative with Lord Sugar, in Leeds.

The project will see Rachel, who owns North Studio (Harrogate), expand her hugely successful fitness space, North Studio, which she launched in 2020 in Roundhay, to offer a dedicated Reformer Pilates studio - right next door.

Lord Sugar has partnered with Rachel to purchase the commercial premises which will be part of an expansion of the existing Leeds studio and will further enhance North Studio’s Pilates offering with an extra 120 classes a month.

The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford and Lord Sugar are to open new fitness studio in Leeds in Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

Commenting on the expansion, Rachel said: "At North Studio, we're all about delivering the highest quality, small group personalised fitness experiences.

“With investment from Lord Sugar, we are now able to achieve the next stage in our planned growth."

Former economic and business management student turned fitness entrepreneur Rachel Woolford, 28, beat pie shop owner, Phil Turner, in the final of the 2024 series of The Apprentice with both pitching to Lord Sugar to win £250,000 and go into business with him.

Following her win Rachel cited ambitious growth plans for North Studio, whose Harrogate venue is located at Wellington House on Cold Bath Road.

The new expansion marks the first step in realising her long-term vision for the business.

Lord Sugar said: "Our acquisition of the commercial premises marks not only a significant milestone for North Studio but also a bold step forward in our new business partnership.

"This project brings an expansion of the existing North Studio offering is a direct response to the growing demand in the fitness industry for Reformer Pilates.”

The design and fit-out of the Reformer Pilates studio is under way and it is expected to be open in early February.

The additional studio space will also offer a refreshing ‘Refuel Kitchen’.

For more information about North Studio, visit https://www.northstudio.co.uk/ or Instagram @northstudiouk