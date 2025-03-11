Looking ahead to events and shows in Harrogate area this weekend in March 2025 and April

Planning to go to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to March and April 2025.

Thursday, March 13, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Weight Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 13, 7.30pm:

March 15: Clare Teal at Harrogate Theatre.

Chris Wood presents Death in the Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, March 13, 7.45pm:

Daniel Bye’s Imaginary Friends at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, March 14, 9pm:

Live music with The Marauders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, March 14, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 15, 2pm:

Elemental exhibition of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings with Tom and Sarah Lindsay at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Plus For the Love of Dance and Theatre with Andrian Melka and Selina Thorp.

Saturday, March 15, 11am:

Top Secret: The Magic of Science at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 15, 7.30pm:

Clare Teal – The Clare Teal Seven at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, March 17, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Anatomy of a Fall (15) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Tuesday, March 18, 7.45pm:

Natalie Bellingham’s Look After Your Knees at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, March 20, 7.30pm:

Grimm adapted by Carol Ann Duffy and dramatised by Tim Supple at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 22, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Magical Mozart at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 22, 3pm:

Saturday, March 22, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Lee Kyle - Bottle It at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:

Country Music Night with Dixon County at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra with mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor perform Elgar’s Sea Pictures and more at Ripon Cathedral.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, March 26-29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Phoenix Players present The Wizard of Oz at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Wednesday, March 26, 6pm:

Paint & Sip Party and step-by-step guidance with artist Kristyna Baczynsk at Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 27, 7.45pm:

Hampsthwaite Players presents Dad's Army at The Memorial Hall, Hampsthwaite.

Friday, March 28, 7.30pm:

Ready Steady 60s Show live music at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 1.30pm:

HYT2b presents The Mystery of Normalton at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2.10pm.

Saturday, March 29, 10am:

HYT2a – The Leaky Cave at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 10.40am.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Folk-music fundraiser with Jez Lowe at Green Hammerton Village Hall to raise money for Badapple Theatre and its Youth Theatre.

Saturday, March 29, 7pm:

Vocalis's spring concert of 20th Century English partsongs and poems at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Celebration Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Footballer Paul Merson at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:

Elysium Theatre Company present the world premiere of The Moth by Paul Herzberg at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, April 3, 7.30pm:

Nigel Miles-Thomas performs Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 3, 7.15pm:

Schools 80th Anniversary of VE Day Commemoration at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, April 4, 7.30pm:

The Rozzers – A Tribute to Sting and the Police at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Spring Concert with The Fisher Singers performing Mozart and Haydn at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Tickets 07958665410 or 07411258713.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents Altogether Now Choir performing at Ripley Town Hall for fundraiser for project to buy the Town Hall.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society’s Spring Concert featuring Bach’s St John Passion at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

South – Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Glorious Epic Film of the Antarctic – with music at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, April 6, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Theatre presents classic comedy-drama Hindle Wakes at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.