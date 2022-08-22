Long lost Paddington finds a new home at famous spot in North Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vintage children's toy has travelled from Italy to take up residence in the Bear House at historic Newby Hall near Ripon having being among lost property at Thames Valley Police at one point.

The saga began when Jane Lazzeri found the Paddington with a "please look after this bear" tag lying in a brook while living as a child in Winslow in Buckinghamshire in October 1983.

Thames Valley Police were unable to trace the bear’s owner so Jane took him under her wing.

A vintage Paddington Bear in his new home at Newby Hall near Ripon.

Jane, who moved to Pisa, Italy in 2007 taking Paddington with her, said: “I was 13 years old and riding over a bridge near my home. I saw some shopping bags below in the watery brook, so rode down to investigate.

“Paddington was there together with an unusual collection of items. They ended up on a police property record but were never claimed.”

In an email to Newby Hall’s owners, the Compton family, Jane Lazzeri explained that her Paddington Bear was an original Gabrielle Design.

Jane said: “My children told Paddington about the Bear House at Newby Hall which we had enjoyed numerous happy visits to.

“We then wrote to Newby Hall saying he'd be able to chat to the other bears in English, his first language.”