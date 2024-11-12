Local MP calls for more support for residents affected by flash floods in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has recently met with residents affected by the severe flash floods that hit Knaresborough in May 2024.

The flooding, among the worst seen in the area in recent years, impacted over 50 homes and businesses, forcing many residents to evacuate, with some still unable to return to their property’s now six months later.

The meeting took place at the Chain Lane Community Centre, which has been a vital resource for the community, providing support and services to those affected by the flooding.

Tom is committed to doing all he can to support this remarkable organisation as it continues its essential work moving forward.

During the meeting last week, Tom spoke with a number of flooded residents who shared their experiences of how it has affected their lives, with many highlighting the toll it has taken on their mental and physical health as well as the financial strain they have endured.

A number of flooded residents have been charged double council tax, facing payments on their temporary accommodation and on their uninhabitable properties.

Tom has written to North Yorkshire Council urging them to show greater compassion and not inflict further financial burden and hardship on flood victims.

Tom is also bringing together key agencies to address residents’ concerns and to help mitigate the potential threat of future heavy downpours.

Speaking after the meeting, Tom said: "The flooding that hit Knaresborough in May was devastating, and it is clear the effects are still deeply felt across the community.

"People have lost so much, and in many cases have not had all the support they need and deserve.

"The disruption is unimaginable, and I am committed to supporting all those impacted through this challenging time.

‘I also want to play tribute to the incredibly hardworking team at Chain Lane Community Hub.

"What has been abundantly clear from past conversations with them, and from all the residents at the meeting last night, is that they have worked their socks off to help as many people as they can.

"They are an extraordinary team, and I cannot thank them enough for their continuing hard work.

“Looking ahead, it’s crucial that North Yorkshire Council, Yorkshire Water and other bodies work together to put plans in place to prevent flooding in the future.”