Local Irish dance group delights residents at the Granby Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Granby Care Home was thrilled to host a captivating performance by St. Aelred’s Irish Dance Group this past weekend. Known for their vibrant performances at prestigious venues such as the Royal Hall, St. Aelred’s expressed their fondness for The Granby’s ballroom, praising the warm reception from the residents.

The event provided residents with an afternoon of lively entertainment. Pam, 83-year-old resident (pictured with the dancers), shared her enthusiasm, saying: "I loved the performance! It made me want to get up and dance with them. It was a perfect weekend treat."

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “Huge thanks to St Aelred's Irish Dance Groupfor coming along to The Granby Care Home to give our residents a wonderful performance. We love this local group, and they amaze us every time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Granby is committed to bringing joy and excitement to its residents through a variety of engaging activities and performances. This event with St. Aelred’s Irish Dance Group exemplifies the vibrant and supportive community spirit at The Granby.