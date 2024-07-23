Local Irish dance group delights residents at the Granby Care Home
The event provided residents with an afternoon of lively entertainment. Pam, 83-year-old resident (pictured with the dancers), shared her enthusiasm, saying: "I loved the performance! It made me want to get up and dance with them. It was a perfect weekend treat."
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “Huge thanks to St Aelred's Irish Dance Groupfor coming along to The Granby Care Home to give our residents a wonderful performance. We love this local group, and they amaze us every time.”
The Granby is committed to bringing joy and excitement to its residents through a variety of engaging activities and performances. This event with St. Aelred’s Irish Dance Group exemplifies the vibrant and supportive community spirit at The Granby.
The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 4SR, and provides residential, nursing, dementia, respite and palliative care. www.fshcgroup.com/thegranby
