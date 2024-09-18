Local farm help care home with sensory garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The home, run by national care provider Barchester Healthcare, is currently fundraising for their sensory garden, with wheelchair friendly raised planters and a water feature which will be used by the residents at Mount Vale, families and the local community.
Monk Park Farm, in Thirsk have been attempting to break the Guinness world record by creating the world’s longest caterpillar with painted stones. The stones which were decorated by local families and children have beautiful, bright, colourful designs painted on rocks of all different shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, even with all their hard work, they were just shy of the record meaning they wanted to put them to good use.
The General Manager of the home, Trudi Gillespie said “What a kind donations of these amazing rocks, they are so spectacular and are a great addition into our sensory garden.”
A resident at Mount Vale care home, said: “I have never seen so many pretty stones. It must have taken hours to paint these.”
Mount Vale Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount Vale provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.