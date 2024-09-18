Local farm help care home with sensory garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Mount Vale care home in Northallerton have been kindly donated a variety of painted rocks from Monk Park Farm for their sensory garden.

The home, run by national care provider Barchester Healthcare, is currently fundraising for their sensory garden, with wheelchair friendly raised planters and a water feature which will be used by the residents at Mount Vale, families and the local community.

Monk Park Farm, in Thirsk have been attempting to break the Guinness world record by creating the world’s longest caterpillar with painted stones. The stones which were decorated by local families and children have beautiful, bright, colourful designs painted on rocks of all different shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, even with all their hard work, they were just shy of the record meaning they wanted to put them to good use.

The General Manager of the home, Trudi Gillespie said “What a kind donations of these amazing rocks, they are so spectacular and are a great addition into our sensory garden.”

Painted rocks from Monk Park Farm at the Mount Vale care home sensory garden.

A resident at Mount Vale care home, said: “I have never seen so many pretty stones. It must have taken hours to paint these.”

Mount Vale Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount Vale provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.