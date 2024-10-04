Local care home raises funds for alzheimers awareness
Staff at the home got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. The annual event which takes place across the country, raises vital funds to help research and support those living with Alzheimer’s and their families.
Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide.
Kim Quean, Lead Activity Co-ordinator at Highfield Care Home, said: “The Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk has a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally. Taking part in fundraising for Alzheimer’s Awareness has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”
