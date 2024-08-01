Local care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester Big Quiz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Highfield care home, in Tadcaster, joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to put their collective general knowledge to the test.

The third Barchester Big Quiz took place on 30th July 2024 when Highfield got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers. The quiz marked Barchester’s 100th live event so there was a centennial theme - from historical humdingers and geographical gazumpers to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Liza Murphy said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well and got a really good score, we can’t wait to see how well we did in comparison with all the other homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Quean, activities coordinator at Highfield said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed our residents together to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Highfield care home put their collective general knowledge to the test for the Barchester Big Quiz

Highfield is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential and dementia care, respite care.