LNER steps in to offer free rail travel for Harrogate holidaymakers fleeing wild fires

London North Eastern Railway says it is responding to the plight of holidaymakers and others returning to the UK following extensive wildfires on the Greek Islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

LNER will offer free Standard travel on any LNER service along the East Coast route for anyone whose flight back to the UK results in them landing in a different airport from their home location or them travelling on a different day.

Customers should present their stamped passport and airline boarding card confirming travel from the islands within the previous 24 hours to travel with LNER between now and Monday, August 7, 2023.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is responding to the plight of holidaymakers and others returning to the UK following extensive wildfires on the Greek Islands of Rhodes and Corfu. (Picture LNER)

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We recognise this is a difficult time for many people in Greece as wildfires continue to grip the Islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

"At LNER we feel it is the right thing to do to assist those people returning to the UK to make their way home.”

LNER serves more than 50 stations along the East Coast route, totalling 956 miles including major towns and cities between London, the East Midlands, Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland.

So far more than 40 people have died in Algeria, Italy and Greece and thousands have had to be evacuated as Mediterranean wildfires threaten villages and holiday resorts during the extreme heatwave.