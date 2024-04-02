Live music line-up announced for fourth annual Harrogate Food & Drink Festival which includes fabulous street food arena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In celebration of their fourth consecutive year, the popular festival has unveiled the eagerly anticipated music line-up for its annual event.

Running from June 29-30, the two-day event will see The Killaz UK headline on the Saturday after their captivating performance at last year’s Ilkley Food and Drink Festival.

Bringing to life the mesmerising performances and unique vocals of Brandon Flowers, attendees can enjoy alternative rock classics such as Human, All These Things That I’ve Done and Mr Brightside.

Meanwhile, the Sunday headline slot will see talented tribute performer in Liam Gray as Robbie Williams, embodying the charismatic stage presence and infectious energy of one of the most acclaimed pop artists of the 21st century.

Other music acts appearing include the soulful saxophone melodies of Will Forrester; the gifted live vocals of Ellie Ferguson; Leaving Overmorrow and their acoustic harmonies; the vintage blues duo Washboard Resonators, and Gumbox with their punk-rock covers.

Also appearing will be talented local artists, including the award-winning White Rose Concert Band, Howlin’ Mat with his spirited blues, energetic rock ‘n’ roll covers from Knucklefuzz, and the soothing acoustics of Scoble, Swan and Friends.

Beyond the outstanding live performances at Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, attendees can enjoy a wide array of entertainment, including a Live Cookery Theatre partnered with Yorkshire Food Guide, a Live Entertainers Stage, Kids Activities, Roaming Comedy, a Funfair and Inflatable Land, and more, ensuring a day of amusement tailored to all ages.

Pride of place for food enthusiasts will be the festival’s Street Food Arena, host to an array of global cuisines; from Japanese dumplings to fresh wood-fired pizza and succulent pulled pork.

Alternatively, attendees can explore the festival’s diverse Artisan Market, host to more than 120 market traders showcasing local produce, fresh-baked goods, hand-made crafts, and art.

Not to forget a range of independent bars, alongside a full ale-house featuring craft ales and cask favourites.