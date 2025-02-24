Little Stages Festival offers fantastic season of family-friendly shows at Harrogate Theatre
Running until May, Little Stages is a festival of family-friendly performances which will offer heartwarming tales, jaw-dropping magic, or extraordinary puppetry, dance and more.
The Frog and the Princess on Saturday, March 1 offers a reimagining of the classic fairy tale, brought to life with breathtaking puppetry.
Based on Julia Donaldson’s beloved story, Room on the Broom runs Saturday, March 8-9.
Next up, The Magic of Science on Saturday, March 15 presents a non-stop, action-packed, interactive magical science show.
Northern Ballet’s Hansel and Gretel on Tuesday, April 15 presents an enchanting reimagined production of the timeless fairy tale.
From April 30 to May 1, Pirates Love Underpants will bring a swashbuckling adventure packed with laughs and excitement, based on the bestselling book.
