Little Bird Made market flying back home to Ripon

The event takes place on Sunday in the Market Square and comes days after Managing Director Jackie Crosier has been nominated in two categories in the Yorkshire Choice Awards for 2022.

Jackie said: “I’m overwhelmed to be nominated for Business Woman of the Year and would like to thank everyone who nominated me.

“I’m also so proud of Little Bird Made being nominated as Independent Business of the Year, this has definitely been one of the highlights of my journey from those first markets in 2018.”

Jackie’s passion for shopping small and local encouraged her to offer businesses the opportunity to sell their products and support their growth at high quality artisan markets in prime locations.

Her first market took place in the grounds of the Magdalen Pub in October 2018.

From then Jackie has worked tirelessly despite many obstacles, global pandemics and unkind weather to grow the business into the great success it is today.

She now has regular monthly markets in locations around the Yorkshire area and a number of additional pop-up markets which take place throughout the year.

Jackie added: “The business has grown so much over the past few years and the Little Bird Team has expanded to support these developments.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped to make Little Bird the success it is today from the traders who continue to support us, staff, volunteers, customers who visit our markets to our partners in local councils, town centres and media contacts who continue to work with us.”

Jackie and the Little Bird Team have been working hard behind the scenes to add three new locations to their already extensive portfolio of markets for 2022, with more new locations to be added soon.

To vote for Little Bird, or Jackie, go to: https:/www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere