Litter pick to aid climate change drive

The Climate Emergency Group is organising a community litter pick on Sunday April 10 to tackle hotspots in Wetherby and Boston Spa.

Chairman Councillor Connor Mulhall said: “It’s important that we do everything we can to care for and protect our local environment.

“One simple way where everyone can help is to keep the streets and countryside free of litter.”

Some of the litter collected around Wetherby.

Leeds City Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and the Wetherby Town Council established a climate emergency group the same year.

It now includes representatives from the Boston Spa, Wetherby and Villages Community Green Group and the Better Wetherby Partnership.

And it works closely with ward councillors and the MP Alec Shelbrooke to improve collaboration with Leeds City Council and national government where matters are not within Wetherby Town Council control.

“The dangers of climate change were starkly highlighted when the UK hosted the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) last November,” added Coun Mulhall.

“The way our climate continues to change affects us all.”

Coun Mulhall added that the litter hotspots in Wetherby include around the bandstand, riverside and parks, which he said is due to the high footfall.

But he paid tribute to the Wetherby Wombles who regularly go out tidying the town.

“The fantastic day-to-day efforts of the 500 or so local people who are members of the Wetherby Wombles deserve great credit in helping to keep our town tidy.”

Coun Mulhall added: “A number of community litter picks have previously been organised by Wetherby Town Council and also in Boston Spa by the local green group.”

He urged people to join the next community litter pick, on Sunday April 10, starting at 2.30pm from Wetherby Town Hall and Deepdale Community Centre in Boston Spa.