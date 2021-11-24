Lions give thanks to restaurant

Lions members and their partners recently enjoyed a special Indian banquet at Zolsha, which had worked with the club to provide food to deserving households during the Coronavirus crisis.

After the meal, Lion President Mike Pyle surprised proprietor Jav Tufail Miah with a special Lions Certificate of Appreciation, in recognition of the team’s work, to thank them for supplying 300 free meals as part of this initiative.

Mike said: “Jav and his team have been absolute superstars and this certificate of thanks is richly deserved.

“We know from delivering the food just how much it has been appreciated by all who received a meal.”

Mike explained that Jav is now working with the Lions’ welfare team to see what else we can do to support the local community.

Knaresborough Lions will also be visible in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as Santa’s Sleigh starts its run around the town at the end of November.