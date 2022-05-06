Lions festive party for elderly returns

The Lions Senior Citizens Party, at the High School, had been delayed for over two years due to Covid and recently took place but with a different menu to mark the change in season.

“As a change to the traditional Christmas menu, guests were treated to a special dish of Chicken Lionaise and baked potato created by local chef Alan Lamb which was followed by treacle tart and ice cream,” said a Lions spokesman.

“Before the meal the traditional games of bingo resulted in the Town Mayor Councillor Neil O’Byrne handing out handsome boxes of chocolates to the lucky winners.”

And partygoers paid tribute to friends, with the spokesman adding: “With Wetherby residents continuing to be a long lived group the oldest lady at 99 was presented with a bottle of brandy and the oldest man at 94 received a bottle of whisky.

“In one quiet moment guests were asked to raise a glass to the memory of Sir Robert Ogden who was a long time supporter of the party and who passed away earlier in the year.”

Local piano teacher Janet Stoney, who has been supporting the event for nearly 40 years, entertained as did singer and keyboard player Trevor Woodhead, with his selection of 50s and 60s classics.

One guest said: “It’s really nice to be seeing a bit of the old normal coming back.”