Lioness Rachel Daly visits grassroots club and former school in Harrogate to unveil football pitches named in her honour

The ‘Rachel Daly Pitch’ is one of 23 Football Foundation-funded pitches that the Football Foundation plans to name after each of the Lionesses that brought home the UEFA Women’s EURO’s trophy to both honour their achievement and inspire future generations of women and girls.

The grass pitches at Killinghall Moor Community Park – home of Killinghall Nomads Junior Football Club – have been vastly improved thanks to £79,000 investment from the Football Foundation, enabling more matches to be played no matter the weather.

Rachel Daly said: “It’s so important for girls to have a good first experience of football if they’re going to form a lifelong love for the game, like I did during my time at Killinghall.

Rachel Daly has visited Killinghall Nomads and Rossett School to unveil two new football pitches named in her honour

“That can’t happen without a quality pitch that you can play on throughout the year.

“Thanks to the Football Foundation’s investment and some fantastic work from the team here at my grassroots club, I am so excited that more girls than ever in my hometown will have the opportunity to kick off their football journeys on this pitch.”

The Lioness legacy pitches form a key part of the Football Foundation’s Here to Play campaign, which celebrates the charity’s commitment to delivering facilities that provide equal access to women and girls playing football across the country.

The campaign launched earlier this year with the openings of ‘The Jill Scott Pitch’ and ‘The Ella Toone Pitch’ – named after Rachel’s fellow teammates.

Robert Sullivan, CEO of the Football Foundation, said: “Grass pitches are the lifeblood of grassroots football so it’s extremely fitting that Rachel’s legacy for the local community in Harrogate should be honoured through this fantastic playing surface.

“Thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and Government, the Football Foundation is on a mission to transform the quality of grass pitches across the country and ensure every woman and girl has access to a quality place to play.”

Earlier this year, Killinghall Nomads Junior Football Club opened the Nomads Daly Brew Café – also named after the local hero – thanks to an additional £25,000 grant from the Football Foundation.

The café provides refreshments to the friends and families of the next generation of Lionesses lacing up their boots at Killinghall.

Chris Dixon, Coach at Killinghall Nomads Junior Football Club, added: "We are so proud of what Rachel's achieved and it's great to see the girls and boys looking to Rachel and taking inspiration from her.

“The Lionesses have really inspired children both boys and girls here.”

On the same day, Rachel also paid a visit to Rossett School in Harrogate to reveal a 3G sports pitch also named in her honour.

Daly is a former pupil at the school and during her visit, spoke with pupils and teachers and recalled how she used to dream of becoming a professional footballer one day.

A spokesperson for Rossett School said: “What a fantastic morning we had as we welcomed Rossett School alumni and Lioness legend Rachel Daly back to school.