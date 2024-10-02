Submitted

The Children’s Festival returns by popular demand as part of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with an array of imaginative events that promise fun for all the family.

From arty adventures with festival favourite Rob Biddulph to sensory storytelling and a captivating journey into the world of family life with 'Little Experts' author Dr Amir Khan, the Children’s Festival – taking place at the Crown Hotel from October 19-20 – will help keep youngsters entertained.

Award-winning television GP and bestselling author Dr Amir Khan shines a light on modern family life in his new, illustrated non-fiction children’s book, How Families Are Made, and shows how families come in all shapes and sizes.

Children’s book illustrator Liam Callaghan is set to take youngsters on a sensory storytelling adventure with the story of the mystical Neighbours Upstairs. He’ll create an inclusive space of joy and imagination, interjected with a chance to explore each sense with some magical, sense-bending gadgets in this SEN-friendly event.

Coming to Harrogate - Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is among the all-star line-up at this year’s forthcoming Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival. (Picture Matt Cardy/PA)

Rob Biddulph, of Draw With Rob fame, who proved to be a big hit at last year’s festival, makes a welcome return. The award-winning children's author and illustrator is back with his infectious energy and artistic flair to introduce his latest picture book, I Follow the Fox, and guide everyone through a fun-filled draw-along session.

The festival, part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, also sees the return of the free, family-friendly Raworths Book Trail in the Pinewoods throughout October and November.

The challenge is to find all ten Harrogate Book Trail signs, each featuring a riddle inspired by a much-loved classic children's book, with the chance to win some great prizes.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, senior partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to welcome such talented children's authors and illustrators to Harrogate.

"We are proud, too, to play a part in helping to nurture the next generation of young creative minds in our town, because at its heart the Children's Festival is all about championing our local community."

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome brilliant newcomer Dr Amir Khan to the festival, alongside returning favourite Rob Biddulph and the multi-talented Liam Callaghan and his incredible storytelling skills.

"Together they will help inspire the budding artists and authors of tomorrow and leave everyone thoroughly entertained."

The Children’s Festival, part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, will be at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, October 19-20.

The lterature festival itself will take place from October 10-20, also at the Crown Hotel, and is packed with bestselling writers.

Hailed as “one of the UK’s best literary festivals” by Harper’s Bazaar, the event will see Theresa May appearing in person to talk about her new book.

The former Prime Minister, who oversaw the country’s divisive Brexit battle in Parliament from 2016 to 2019, will be talking about The Abuse of Power, which seeks to provide a critical examination of systemic failures and the misuse of authority within public institutions.

In her talk, the former Tory leader will discuss her time in government and the importance of integrity and accountability in leadership.

Historical literature fans will get the chance to hear from Victoria Hislop, whose novel, The Figurine, weaves a tale of modern day and historical Greece, art and love.

Renowned historian and author Alison Weir, whose latest book, Mary I: Queen of Sorrows, delves into the life of Mary I England, will discuss the monarch’s personal struggles alongside her legacy.

Doctor turned comedian and writer Adam Kay, author of acclaimed memoir and TV drama This Is Going to Hurt, will talk about his latest book, Undoctored.

Also appearing will be much-loved actor, comedian and writer Doon Mackichan, whose TV credits include The Day Today, Two Doors Down and Smack the Pony, who will discuss her feminist memoir My Lady Parts.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, senior partner at the event's sponsors Raworths Solicitors, said: “This is our 12th year of sponsoring the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and once again it features a brilliant lineup of exceptional authors."

For the full literature festival and children’s festival programmes visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

Tickets are available from the website or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.