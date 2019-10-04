Lin-ay delivers lecture on World Jamboree to Rotary

Knaresborough Blind Jack’s Explorer Scout, 16-year-old Lin-ay Varnes, was selected to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

She was one of 30 Scouts from North Yorkshire and 4,000 from the UK who attended the jamboree along with 40,000 Scouts from around the world.

Lin-ay described the experience as ‘life changing’.

The trip also included additional travel in the USA and Canada.

Lin-ay raised money to pay for the trip through a variety of fundraising efforts ahead of the Jamboree.

Activities included cake baking, coffee mornings, bag packing and making dog leads.

Knaresborough Rotary Club were pleased to sponsor Lin-ay’s trip as it satisfied the Rotary aim of promoting ‘international understanding, goodwill and peace through world fellowship’.

Following her trip Lin-ay recently gave a presentation about her experiences to the Knaresborough Rotary Club.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “A pupil at St John Fisher school, Lin-ay loves reading crime thrillers and has ideas to eventually become a forensic scientist.

“Her family support ‘The Book Project’ which involves collecting second-hand children’s books and sending them to schools in the Philippines where Lin-ay’s mother was a teacher.”