Lightwater Valley day out for Forest School children

Knaresborough Rotary Club recently took 13 children from Year 7 at Forest School to Lightwater Valley.

Every year, Rotary teams up with ‘KidsOut’ to give thousands of disadvantaged children the chance to experience a fun day out.

Over the last 27 years, this collaboration has allowed over 750,000 children to visit theme parks, activity centres and seaside resorts across Great Britain, with Rotary clubs helping to organise, fund and facilitate the trips.

Sally Taylor from Forest School said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to the Knaresborough Rotary Club for enabling our Year 7 pupils to attend the KidsOut Day at Lightwater Valley.

“All of the pupils had a fantastic time, despite the weather, and loved going on rides. The children’s favourite rides were: The Ultimate, Eagles Claw and the Ladybird.

“Thank you again for being wonderful and allowing our children to create such fantastic memories with their peers.”

Rotarian John Cook said: “The day was overcast and drizzly but that didn’t dampen spirits.

“Many children choose to go on the biggest rides such as the Eagles Claw, The Ultimate (a large roller coaster) and splash falls.

“Other less adventurous children went on less ‘daredevil’ but still enjoyable rides.”

Rotary in Knaresborough is open to men and women and meets at Nidd Hall on Monday evenings. Call 01423 819463 for more information.