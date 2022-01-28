Lightwater Valley 10k back on route

Organisers Friends of North Stainley School announced this week that the popular event of 10 and 3k will be staged on Saturday March 12, following a break because of Covid restrictions.

“We are delighted to have the race up and running after what has been a challenging couple of years when we have been largely unable to fundraise,” said Louise Wallen, Headteacher of North Stainley School.

“It’s a fabulous community project, and a great day out for all the family.”

The run will raise much needed funds for the school, while treating its runners to an undulating multi-terrain route that passes through the Lightwater Estate and into the surrounding countryside.

The North Stainley village school is a traditional Victorian C of E village school.

The Friends of North Stainley School (FONSS) are the fundraising arm and uses the funds to contribute towards school trips, technology for pupils, music lessons and sporting activities.

Places for the race are strictly limited and are available to buy in advance from Race Best on https://racebest.com/races/g4zhe The fee is £15 for affiliated and £17 for unaffiliated runners.