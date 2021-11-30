Lights switch on declared a success

The event, which saw TV football pundit Chris Kamara and sports commentator Bryn Law flick the switch last Thursday, was attended by thousands and saw many shops offering late night shopping.

Business Association chairman Jamie Hullah last month urged shops to showcase the best of Wetherby for the festive season, starting with the lights switch on.

He said: “The night was a real success with a huge turnout.

“We are not sure on the actual numbers but would guess at it being around 4,000-5,000 people who enjoyed fairground rides, hot food and drink, entertainment, market stalls and live music.

“I’m pleased to say we had a large variety of shops open late.

“Most of the coffee shops remained open along with a large amount of the clothing and independent boutiques.”

He added: “With it being our first Xmas Lights switch on event, we have taken on board some new ideas/suggestions for next year from the feedback that we have received, but on the whole we were very happy with everything, and thank everyone for attending.

“We would also like to thank Chris Kamara, Bryn Law and Adam Forshaw for giving up their time to help with the switch on, along with the Mayor of Wetherby and Steve Kay with all the volunteers in helping get all the trees and lights up ready for the night.”