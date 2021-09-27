Light up a Life appeal launch

People across Yorkshire have the chance to remember their loved ones as Martin House Children’s Hospice launches its annual Light up a Life appeal.

The scheme gives people the chance to make a dedication in memory of family or friends, in return for a donation to the hospice.

Those taking part can share their message and a picture of their loved one on Martin House’s online book of dedication, and in return will receive a memory card to write their personal message, and a candle to light in remembrance.

Mark Clayton, chaplain at Martin House, said: “Light up a Life provides an opportunity to celebrate and share our memories of the people who are no longer with us, while also helping to support families who need the specialist care of Martin House.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and supports families.

As part of Light up a Life, Martin House is holding services at St Mary’s Church in Boston Spa on December 7 and Holy Trinity Church, Skipton, on December 8, along with an online moment of remembrance on December 9.

Mark added: “We’re very pleased that we can once again come together to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones, and we are looking forward to welcoming people to our Light up a Life services this year.”