Life saving Rotarian awarded

Jonathan started his route to helping others after suffering a heart attack 25 years ago, when he was the manager of Marks and Spencer in York.

He was keen to help others by training as a First Responder but said of his award: “I was very surprised, and proud, to be one of many NHS volunteers who received the award.”

A founder member the Bishop Monkton First Responder Group, Jonathan’s certification has to be renewed every year and routine update training and practice takes place with the Burton Leonard Group every two months.

Experts widely regard the first 10 minutes of any cardiac arrest/stroke situation as crucial for the patient regarding successful treatment.

Perhaps the most recent high-profile example was footballer Christian Ericksen, now playing for Brentford.

Jonathan’s most recent call out was over the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

He said: “Today First Responders are urgently needed in all areas.

“The value of a local first responder service within the community, who can arrive before the ambulance and paramedics to commence emergency treatment, is especially important now as ambulance arrival times for emergency services have lengthened, especially in rural areas.”

Jonathan has been a Rotarian for 37 years and was Knaresborough Rotary’s main man in the robotic cats project with Dementia Forward during lockdown.

The special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal was awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.

Rotary in Knaresborough is raising funds to buy three defibrillators in the town to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Its campaign to provide new defibrillators will improve the critical emergency facilities available in the town.

The proposed locations are at St John’s Parish Church, Gracious Street Methodist Church and on the waterside at the Low Bridge.