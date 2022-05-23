Life-saving Jubilee bid for town

The proposed locations are at St John’s Parish Church, Gracious Street Methodist Church and on the waterside at the Low Bridge.

Rotary spokesman Brian Souter said: “Up to 60,000 people die each year in the UK from sudden cardiac arrest and the use of an automated external defibrillator significantly improves survival which can be delivered by untrained members of the public.

“Each Defibrillator will cost in the region of £1,500 and the Rotarians aim to raise £5,000 with a super large raffle.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raffle tickets are £1 each and come in books of five. Since it is the Queen’s 70th year on the throne there will be 70 prizes.

The closing date will be Saturday June 4 and the draw will be made at the Rotary meeting on Monday June 13.

Mr Souter added: “We have some wonderful prizes including a flight for four over North Yorkshire, family day tickets for both the North York Moors and the Wensleydale Railways, dinner bed and breakfast for two at the Dower House Hotel, vouchers for afternoon tea at Bettys as well as vouchers from many Knaresborough businesses. We will be selling tickets at various locations over the coming weeks.”

Ten years ago, Knaresborough Rotary built and installed the Wishing Well on Waterside to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. This year is Rotary in Knaresborough’s own Diamond Jubilee, having been founded in 1962.

The Rotary movement has over 46,000 clubs who work to fight disease, promote peace, promote local economies and the environment and more.

And the Knaresborough Rotary club is running more fundraising, this time for its Rotary End Polio appeal.

It is staging a quiz night on Friday May 27 at Harrogate Hockey Club.

Teams and anyone who would like a fun evening, with food, should contact David Druett on 07800 552946 for tickets.

Organisers say that anyone who is not in a quiz team can join one on the night.